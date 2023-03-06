Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    290th Joint Communications Support Squadron (JCSS) Annual Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jose Vargas Marmolejos 

    Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne)

    During February, the "Minutemen" of the 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron (JCSS) conducted their Annual Training event at Alpena, Michigan. Air National Guard units from 7 different states supported this 2 week event.(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jose Vargas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 11:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875915
    VIRIN: 230206-A-IS599-158
    PIN: 230206
    Filename: DOD_109501115
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron (JCSS) Annual Training, by SGT Jose Vargas Marmolejos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    MacDill Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Arctic
    jcse
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT