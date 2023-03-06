Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WIA 23 - Maintainer reflects on female air power

    GA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Grace Watts, 71st Rescue Generation Squadron HC-10J Combat King II engine mechanic, walks through her workplace as she explains her job details and why she enjoys being in the Air Force, as a part of Women in Aviation week. (U.S. Air Force video Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 11:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875907
    VIRIN: 230301-F-TT702-1001
    Filename: DOD_109501075
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: GA, US

