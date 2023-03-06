U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Grace Watts, 71st Rescue Generation Squadron HC-10J Combat King II engine mechanic, walks through her workplace as she explains her job details and why she enjoys being in the Air Force, as a part of Women in Aviation week. (U.S. Air Force video Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 11:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875907
|VIRIN:
|230301-F-TT702-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109501075
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, WIA 23 - Maintainer reflects on female air power, by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Combat Command
WIA
Women in Aviation
23d Wing
15th Air Force
