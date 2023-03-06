Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dr. Victoria Coleman - Air Force Chief Scientist

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Video by Delano Scott 

    Airman Magazine   

    Dr. Victoria Coleman, the Air Force Chief Scientist, underscores the importance of fulfilling the needs of the warfighter through science & technology.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 10:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875881
    VIRIN: 230309-F-YT706-828
    Filename: DOD_109500868
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Executive

    Research Development Engineering and Technology (RDTE)

    TAGS

    Science
    Development
    Research
    Women
    Technology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT