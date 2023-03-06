Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman visits NAVSTA Rota.

    SPAIN

    03.06.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Sperle 

    AFN Rota

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley visited NAVSTA Rota during a tour of Europe and the Middle East.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 08:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 875872
    VIRIN: 230308-N-GA608-001
    Filename: DOD_109500747
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ES

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    AFN Rota
    NAVSTA Rota
    JCS
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    USS Roosevelt
    Gen. Mark Milley
    DDG 80

