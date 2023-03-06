Womans Equality Day HSM-79

HSM 79 Griffins celebrated #internationalwomensday2023 by organizing a flight with all female pilots and aircrew on Naval Station Rota, Spain.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 07:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875858
|VIRIN:
|230308-N-AM903-341
|Filename:
|DOD_109500645
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
