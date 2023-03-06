Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Womans Equality Day HSM-79

    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.08.2023

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Rota

    HSM 79 Griffins celebrated #internationalwomensday2023 by organizing a flight with all female pilots and aircrew on Naval Station Rota, Spain.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 07:23
    Location: ROTA, ES 

    TAGS

    NAVSTA Rota, HSM 79, Rota, Navy, International Woman's Equailty Day

