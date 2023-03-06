Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Role of Flintlock's J47

    GHANA

    02.28.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Brock 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Rick Prier Discusses His Role as the Special Operations Command Africa J47 for Flintlock.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 08:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 875854
    VIRIN: 230228-A-VJ705-590
    Filename: DOD_109500502
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: GH

    Africa
    exercise
    Flintlock
    special forces
    Africa; Flintlock; Special Forces; Exercise; Partnership;
    partnership;

