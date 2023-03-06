A field hospital built by U.S. military personnel was transferred to the Turkish Ministry of Health, at Serinyol, Türkiye on March 8, 2023. At the request of the Turkish government, U.S. military personnel assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing on Incirlik Air Base and Task Force 61/2 were tasked with building a field hospital for the citizens who were affected by the February 6th earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 02:58
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|875844
|VIRIN:
|230308-F-AV821-118
|Filename:
|DOD_109500318
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SERINYOL, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Turkiye HADR- U.S. field hospital transfer to Türkiye, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
