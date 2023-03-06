Turkiye HADR- U.S. field hospital transfer to Türkiye

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A field hospital built by U.S. military personnel was transferred to the Turkish Ministry of Health, at Serinyol, Türkiye on March 8, 2023. At the request of the Turkish government, U.S. military personnel assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing on Incirlik Air Base and Task Force 61/2 were tasked with building a field hospital for the citizens who were affected by the February 6th earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)