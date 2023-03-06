Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turkiye HADR- U.S. field hospital transfer to Türkiye

    SERINYOL, TURKEY

    03.08.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    A field hospital built by U.S. military personnel was transferred to the Turkish Ministry of Health, at Serinyol, Türkiye on March 8, 2023. At the request of the Turkish government, U.S. military personnel assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing on Incirlik Air Base and Task Force 61/2 were tasked with building a field hospital for the citizens who were affected by the February 6th earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 02:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 875844
    VIRIN: 230308-F-AV821-118
    Filename: DOD_109500318
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SERINYOL, TR

    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    TürkiyeHADR

