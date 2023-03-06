Ukraine Antonov AN-124 Ruslan delivers 101 tons of humanitarian cargo to Incirlik Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Ukrainian Antonov AN-124 Ruslan heavy transport aircraft containing humanitarian cargo arrives at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye Feb. 27, 2023. Antonov Airlines brought 101 tons of humanitarian cargo in coordination with NATO allied forces for Turkish families who were affected by the earthquakes that struck Türkiye on February 6. The 39th Air Base Wing is working in collaboration with the U.S. Agency for International Development, the government of Türkiye and their allies and partners to provide relief to the people of Türkiye following the natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)