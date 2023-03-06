Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ukraine Antonov AN-124 Ruslan delivers 101 tons of humanitarian cargo to Incirlik Air Base

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    02.27.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Crossman 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A Ukrainian Antonov AN-124 Ruslan heavy transport aircraft containing humanitarian cargo arrives at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye Feb. 27, 2023. Antonov Airlines brought 101 tons of humanitarian cargo in coordination with NATO allied forces for Turkish families who were affected by the earthquakes that struck Türkiye on February 6. The 39th Air Base Wing is working in collaboration with the U.S. Agency for International Development, the government of Türkiye and their allies and partners to provide relief to the people of Türkiye following the natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 01:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875835
    VIRIN: 230227-F-DR389-1001
    Filename: DOD_109500217
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 

    This work, Ukraine Antonov AN-124 Ruslan delivers 101 tons of humanitarian cargo to Incirlik Air Base, by SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Antonov
    Ukraine
    39th Air Base Wing
    Türkiye
    TürkiyeHADR

