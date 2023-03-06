Humphreys' History: Gen. Paul L. Freeman Jr.

Freeman Hall was named after Gen. Paul Freeman, a combat infantry officer who served in the China India Burma Theater during World War II. During the Korean War he delivered orders as the commander of an infantry regiment that completed multiple battles. These included the Battle of the Twin Tunnels and the Battle of Chipyong-ni, where he was surrounded and injured by mortar shrapnel in his left calf.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 00:25
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|875834
|VIRIN:
|220902-F-IE037-128
|Filename:
|DOD_109500137
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
