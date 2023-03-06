Humphreys' History: Gen. Paul L. Freeman Jr.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Freeman Hall was named after Gen. Paul Freeman, a combat infantry officer who served in the China India Burma Theater during World War II. During the Korean War he delivered orders as the commander of an infantry regiment that completed multiple battles. These included the Battle of the Twin Tunnels and the Battle of Chipyong-ni, where he was surrounded and injured by mortar shrapnel in his left calf.