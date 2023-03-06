Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humphreys' History: Gen. Paul L. Freeman Jr.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.02.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz 

    AFN Humphreys

    Freeman Hall was named after Gen. Paul Freeman, a combat infantry officer who served in the China India Burma Theater during World War II. During the Korean War he delivered orders as the commander of an infantry regiment that completed multiple battles. These included the Battle of the Twin Tunnels and the Battle of Chipyong-ni, where he was surrounded and injured by mortar shrapnel in his left calf.

    This work, Humphreys' History: Gen. Paul L. Freeman Jr., by SrA Cameron Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

