    2023 Inaugural Wolf Leadership Forum

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2023

    Video by Spc. Angel Sanchez 

    AFN Kunsan

    The 8th Fighter Wing recently hosted the 2023 Wolfpack Leadership Forum at Kunsan Air Base, Feb. 23-24, 2023. This event allowed several former wing leaders to visit Kunsan and share their experiences while giving them a chance to connect with current Wolfpack Airmen. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Angel Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 23:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875833
    VIRIN: 230224-A-TO062-0001
    Filename: DOD_109500077
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    Wolfpack
    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan

