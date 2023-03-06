2023 Inaugural Wolf Leadership Forum

The 8th Fighter Wing recently hosted the 2023 Wolfpack Leadership Forum at Kunsan Air Base, Feb. 23-24, 2023. This event allowed several former wing leaders to visit Kunsan and share their experiences while giving them a chance to connect with current Wolfpack Airmen. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Angel Sanchez)
