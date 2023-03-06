YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan (Mar. 2, 2023) Staff Sergeant Brandon Beaudoin, an instructor for the Airman Leadership School at Yokota Air Base, Japan, talks about his role in shaping the next generation of Air Force leaders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Ferrero)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 20:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875827
|VIRIN:
|230302-N-BD319-010
|Filename:
|DOD_109499964
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS Instructor, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
