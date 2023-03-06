Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS Instructor

    JAPAN

    03.02.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan (Mar. 2, 2023) Staff Sergeant Brandon Beaudoin, an instructor for the Airman Leadership School at Yokota Air Base, Japan, talks about his role in shaping the next generation of Air Force leaders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Ferrero)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    VIRIN: 230302-N-BD319-010
    Location: JP

    This work, ALS Instructor, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    School
    Leadership
    Air Force
    ALS

