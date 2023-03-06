U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division and Soldiers from the Royal Thai Army Conduct Air Assault

U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division and Soldiers from the Royal Thai Army board CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopters to conduct an Airfield Assault Operation as part of exercise Cobra Gold, March 6, 2023, Lopburi, Kingdom of Thailand. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.
(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus E. Butler)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 18:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875821
|VIRIN:
|230306-A-SY924-904
|Filename:
|DOD_109499730
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
