    U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division and Soldiers from the Royal Thai Army Conduct Air Assault

    THAILAND

    03.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Butler 

    7th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division and Soldiers from the Royal Thai Army board CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopters to conduct an Airfield Assault Operation as part of exercise Cobra Gold, March 6, 2023, Lopburi, Kingdom of Thailand. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.
    (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus E. Butler)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 18:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875821
    VIRIN: 230306-A-SY924-904
    Filename: DOD_109499730
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: TH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division and Soldiers from the Royal Thai Army Conduct Air Assault, by SFC Marcus Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

