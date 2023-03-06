U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division and Soldiers from the Royal Thai Army Conduct Air Assault

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875821" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division and Soldiers from the Royal Thai Army board CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopters to conduct an Airfield Assault Operation as part of exercise Cobra Gold, March 6, 2023, Lopburi, Kingdom of Thailand. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus E. Butler)