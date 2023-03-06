Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Subcommittee Hears Testimony on U.S. Strategic Forces

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    John Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy; Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander, U.S. Strategic Command; Army Gen. James Dickinson, commander, U.S. Space Command; and Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, discuss policies, programs and priorities including security in space and missile defense before the House Armed Services Committee’s Strategic Forces Subcommittee.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 17:41
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:28:49
    Location: DC, US

