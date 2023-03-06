House Subcommittee Hears Testimony on U.S. Strategic Forces

John Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy; Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander, U.S. Strategic Command; Army Gen. James Dickinson, commander, U.S. Space Command; and Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, discuss policies, programs and priorities including security in space and missile defense before the House Armed Services Committee’s Strategic Forces Subcommittee.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 17:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|875810
|Filename:
|DOD_109499534
|Length:
|01:28:49
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
