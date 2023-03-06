Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEOMI Mission Video

    PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Video by Patrick Phillips 

    Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute

    The Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI) Mission Video exemplifies the Institute's dedication to human dignity & equal rights throughout the years.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 15:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875792
    VIRIN: 230222-D-DQ918-0001
    Filename: DOD_109499265
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    patriotic
    DEOMI
    Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute
    mission video
    John F Kennedy

