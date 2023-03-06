Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll-Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East- Day 2-Pre-Qual

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jorge Borjas 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Marines with various units across the East coast participate in the 2023 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition on Stone Bay, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 7, 2023. All Marines east of the Mississippi are invited to attend this annual competition to increase their combat effectiveness and lethality using MCB Camp Lejeune's premier ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jorge Borjas)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 18:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875764
    VIRIN: 230307-M-MB805-1001
    Filename: DOD_109498916
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    This work, B-Roll-Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East- Day 2-Pre-Qual, by LCpl Jorge Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ranges
    Warfighters
    Stone Bay
    Make Ready
    MCI East
    Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition

