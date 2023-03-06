B-Roll-Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East- Day 2-Pre-Qual

Marines with various units across the East coast participate in the 2023 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition on Stone Bay, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 7, 2023. All Marines east of the Mississippi are invited to attend this annual competition to increase their combat effectiveness and lethality using MCB Camp Lejeune's premier ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jorge Borjas)
|03.07.2023
|03.08.2023 18:20
|B-Roll
|875764
|230307-M-MB805-1001
|DOD_109498916
|00:02:40
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|0
|0
