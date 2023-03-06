Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intelligence Leaders Testify on Worldwide Threats, Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, CIA Director William J. Burns, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. Scott D. Berrier, National Security Agency Director Army Gen. Paul Nakasone and FBI Director Christopher Wray address the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on worldwide threats.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 13:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 875760
    Filename: DOD_109498881
    Length: 01:02:59
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intelligence Leaders Testify on Worldwide Threats, Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

