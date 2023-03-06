Intelligence Leaders Testify on Worldwide Threats, Part 1

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, CIA Director William J. Burns, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. Scott D. Berrier, National Security Agency Director Army Gen. Paul Nakasone and FBI Director Christopher Wray address the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on worldwide threats.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 13:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|875759
|Filename:
|DOD_109498880
|Length:
|01:20:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
