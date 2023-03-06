Cameron Students conduct a soil extraction with the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section to understand, analyze, and improve the soil for the horses.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 13:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875754
|VIRIN:
|230308-A-VT336-602
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109498772
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cameron Students Soil Extraction with the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section, by Bryan Araujo and 2LT Alana Larcombe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
