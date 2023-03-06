Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve– 2LT Faith Poor

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    2LT Faith Poor is a 13A from New Haven, IN, and graduated from the Norwich University Army ROTC. Poor talks to us about why she joined the U.S. Army and how her mentors inspired her to become a Redleg.

