    Soldiers conduct motor pool maintenance on sustainment vehicles 10

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Nevitt 

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    HHC 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 11:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875737
    VIRIN: 230308-A-EA488-1010
    Filename: DOD_109498498
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers conduct motor pool maintenance on sustainment vehicles 10, by SSG Christian Nevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sustainment

