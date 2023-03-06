Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers conduct motor pool maintenance on sustainment vehicles 1

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Nevitt 

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    HHC 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 11:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875735
    VIRIN: 230308-A-EA488-1001
    Filename: DOD_109498491
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers conduct motor pool maintenance on sustainment vehicles 1, by SSG Christian Nevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sustainment

