595th Transportation Brigade command team boards a vessel while Soldiers from 1181st Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion oversee port operations at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, March 3, 2023. The event included the offload of 5 M1 Abrams tanks and the loading of 20 AH-64 Apache helicopters, in addition to containers. The 595th Trans BDE integrates and synchronizes surface deployment and distribution capabilities to project readiness and sustain the Armed Force in support of all Central Command operations.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 09:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|875723
|VIRIN:
|230303-D-VN697-637
|Filename:
|DOD_109498139
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|PORT OF SHUAIBA, KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 595th Trans BDE conducts Port Operations with M1 Abrams tanks and AH-64 helicopters., by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT