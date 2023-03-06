595th Trans BDE conducts Port Operations with M1 Abrams tanks and AH-64 helicopters.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



595th Transportation Brigade command team boards a vessel while Soldiers from 1181st Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion oversee port operations at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, March 3, 2023. The event included the offload of 5 M1 Abrams tanks and the loading of 20 AH-64 Apache helicopters, in addition to containers. The 595th Trans BDE integrates and synchronizes surface deployment and distribution capabilities to project readiness and sustain the Armed Force in support of all Central Command operations.