Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    595th Trans BDE conducts Port Operations with M1 Abrams tanks and AH-64 helicopters.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT OF SHUAIBA, KUWAIT

    03.03.2023

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    595th Transportation Brigade command team boards a vessel while Soldiers from 1181st Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion oversee port operations at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, March 3, 2023. The event included the offload of 5 M1 Abrams tanks and the loading of 20 AH-64 Apache helicopters, in addition to containers. The 595th Trans BDE integrates and synchronizes surface deployment and distribution capabilities to project readiness and sustain the Armed Force in support of all Central Command operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 09:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 875723
    VIRIN: 230303-D-VN697-637
    Filename: DOD_109498139
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: PORT OF SHUAIBA, KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 595th Trans BDE conducts Port Operations with M1 Abrams tanks and AH-64 helicopters., by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st CAB
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    SDDC
    ASG-KU
    595th Transportation Brigade
    1181st DDSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT