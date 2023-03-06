U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Dalton Efird a Petroleum Supply Specialist (92F) from the 493rd Petroleum Supply Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade prepares to assist with refueling during port operations during the exercise Ensure and Deture at the port in Alexandropoli, Greece, on Mar. 7, 2023.
(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 09:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875711
|VIRIN:
|230307-A-MP101-680
|Filename:
|DOD_109497714
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Dalton Efird, Petroleum Supply Specialist (92F), by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT