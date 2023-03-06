Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. Dalton Efird, Petroleum Supply Specialist (92F)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GREECE

    03.07.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Dalton Efird a Petroleum Supply Specialist (92F) from the 493rd Petroleum Supply Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade prepares to assist with refueling during port operations during the exercise Ensure and Deture at the port in Alexandropoli, Greece, on Mar. 7, 2023.
    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 09:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875711
    VIRIN: 230307-A-MP101-680
    Filename: DOD_109497714
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Dalton Efird, Petroleum Supply Specialist (92F), by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    21st TSC
    16th SB
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    weeklyvideos
    Assure and Deter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT