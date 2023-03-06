Spc. Dalton Efird, Petroleum Supply Specialist (92F)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Dalton Efird a Petroleum Supply Specialist (92F) from the 493rd Petroleum Supply Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade prepares to assist with refueling during port operations during the exercise Ensure and Deture at the port in Alexandropoli, Greece, on Mar. 7, 2023.

(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)