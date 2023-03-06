Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partner nations participating in International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 2023

    ARABIAN GULF

    03.06.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    Ships from partner nations participating in International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 2023 under Combined Task Force East operate in the Arabian Gulf, March 6, 2023. IMX is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 05:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875709
    VIRIN: 230306-N-EG592-2001
    Filename: DOD_109497633
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: ARABIAN GULF

    TAGS

    Photoex
    5th Fleet
    IMX 23
    IMX23

