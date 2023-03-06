video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875709" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ships from partner nations participating in International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 2023 under Combined Task Force East operate in the Arabian Gulf, March 6, 2023. IMX is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)