Ships from partner nations participating in International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 2023 under Combined Task Force East operate in the Arabian Gulf, March 6, 2023. IMX is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)
|03.06.2023
|03.08.2023 05:01
|B-Roll
|875709
|230306-N-EG592-2001
|DOD_109497633
|00:00:54
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|1
|1
