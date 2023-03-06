Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Rota InFocus AFN NOW app

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.09.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey Sherman 

    AFN Rota

    A look at how AFN Rota promoted AFN's new app AFN Now on Naval Station Rota.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 04:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875708
    VIRIN: 230209-N-FQ836-001
    Filename: DOD_109497610
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ROTA, ES 

    AFN
    AFN Rota
    Naval Station Rota
    AFN Now

