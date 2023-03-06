230118-A-CN651-1001

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On January 18, 2023, Command Sgt. Maj. Cesar Ruiz accepts the colors from Lt. Col. Jeffery Brizek in an assumption of responsibility ceremony for the 54th Signal Battalion conducted at the MWR Theater at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. In 2015, the battalion was christened the Desert Phoenix Battalion representing the resurrection, renewal, and resilience of the Battalion throughout history dating back to 1927. Today the 54th Signal Battalion continues to provide communications, networks, and services supporting joint and coalition forces across the CENTCOM AOR.