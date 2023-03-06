On January 18, 2023, Command Sgt. Maj. Cesar Ruiz accepts the colors from Lt. Col. Jeffery Brizek in an assumption of responsibility ceremony for the 54th Signal Battalion conducted at the MWR Theater at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. In 2015, the battalion was christened the Desert Phoenix Battalion representing the resurrection, renewal, and resilience of the Battalion throughout history dating back to 1927. Today the 54th Signal Battalion continues to provide communications, networks, and services supporting joint and coalition forces across the CENTCOM AOR.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 02:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875700
|VIRIN:
|230118-A-CN651-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109497460
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 230118-A-CN651-1001, by William Mounts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT