    USFK, ROK, and Ukraine Teleconference

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sha Mar Smith 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    The United Sates Forces Korea, Republic of Korea, and Ukraine representatives participate in a teleconference, February 24th 2023 at USFK Headquarters. The teleconference was a trilateral discussion regarding the conduct of Civil-Military Co-operation activities in Ukraine and had 135 attendees, to include the Ukraine ambassador to the ROK. (Air Force video by Staff Sgt Sha'Mar Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 00:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875693
    VIRIN: 230224-F-AK971-1001
    Filename: DOD_109497285
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFK, ROK, and Ukraine Teleconference, by SSgt Sha Mar Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USFK ROK Ukraine

