USFK, ROK, and Ukraine Teleconference

The United Sates Forces Korea, Republic of Korea, and Ukraine representatives participate in a teleconference, February 24th 2023 at USFK Headquarters. The teleconference was a trilateral discussion regarding the conduct of Civil-Military Co-operation activities in Ukraine and had 135 attendees, to include the Ukraine ambassador to the ROK. (Air Force video by Staff Sgt Sha'Mar Smith)