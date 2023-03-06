Construction Electrician 2nd class Timothy Wante, assigned to Public Works Department Diego Garcia, speaks on the importance of the Seabee Ball. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 23:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875692
|VIRIN:
|230303-N-OH831-135
|Filename:
|DOD_109497205
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Diego Garcia Seabee Ball Spotlight, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
