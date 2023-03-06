Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Diego Garcia Seabee Ball Spotlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.03.2023

    Video by Seaman Brandon Claros 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Construction Electrician 2nd class Timothy Wante, assigned to Public Works Department Diego Garcia, speaks on the importance of the Seabee Ball. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 23:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875692
    VIRIN: 230303-N-OH831-135
    Filename: DOD_109497205
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diego Garcia Seabee Ball Spotlight, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabee
    Ball
    Spotlight
    Diego Garcia
    Seabee Ball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT