    55th IAMMS Conference Ice Climbing Drone

    JEFFERSONVILLE, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Nathan Rivard 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Military members attending the 55th International Association of Military Mountain Schools Conference ice climb on terrain created by natural waterfalls, Jeffersonville, Vt., Feb. 22, 2023. The Vermont Army National Guard hosted the 55th IAMMS conference at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, and surrounding areas in Vermont from Feb. 20-24th.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 21:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875682
    VIRIN: 230222-Z-NB545-683
    Filename: DOD_109496886
    Length: 00:08:52
    Location: JEFFERSONVILLE, VT, US 

    This work, 55th IAMMS Conference Ice Climbing Drone, by 1LT Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vermont National Guard
    Ice Climbing
    VTNG
    IAMMS
    International Association of Military Mountain Schools

