U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing and 141st Air Refueling Wing participate in a wing training event at Fairchild Air Force, Washington, March 1, 2023. The combination of speed, range, flexibility and responsiveness is what differentiates air mobility operations from other forms of transport, as well as our critical role in the success of Joint All-Domain Command and Control. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)