Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wing Training Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing and 141st Air Refueling Wing participate in a wing training event at Fairchild Air Force, Washington, March 1, 2023. The combination of speed, range, flexibility and responsiveness is what differentiates air mobility operations from other forms of transport, as well as our critical role in the success of Joint All-Domain Command and Control. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875680
    VIRIN: 230301-F-XR671-490
    Filename: DOD_109496827
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing Training Event, by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Fairchild AFB
    training
    wing event

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT