Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rapid City Career Fair 2023 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Alexis Morris 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A b-roll package containing footage of a career fair hosted in Rapid City, South Dakota, March 1, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 17:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875675
    VIRIN: 230301-F-LI355-1001
    Filename: DOD_109496677
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rapid City Career Fair 2023 B-Roll, by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    connecting
    networking
    job search
    career fair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT