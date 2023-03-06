Aircrews from the Alaska and Hawaii National Guard along with the 48th Rescue Squadron Guardian Angels stood ready to support a contingency rescue for NASA's commercial crew program at Joint Base Charleston on Feb. 25, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 16:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875672
|VIRIN:
|230307-F-BI574-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109496594
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Supporting NASA in the final frontier, by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
