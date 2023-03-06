Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting NASA in the final frontier

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Aircrews from the Alaska and Hawaii National Guard along with the 48th Rescue Squadron Guardian Angels stood ready to support a contingency rescue for NASA's commercial crew program at Joint Base Charleston on Feb. 25, 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 16:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875672
    VIRIN: 230307-F-BI574-7001
    Filename: DOD_109496594
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supporting NASA in the final frontier, by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    NASA
    Air Force
    Guardian Angels
    Air Force National Guard
    Space X

