Joint Special Operations Forces Preform Free Falls While UH-60 Blackhawk Unit Prepares for Takeoff - B-Roll

Members assigned to joint special operation forces jump out of a C-17 Globemaster aircraft assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, over a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, Alpha Company, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 15, 2023. Joint special operations forces members assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command, Special Operations Command Central and Joint Communications Support Element conducted an administrative non-tactical freefall operation as part of a monthly training requirement. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)