    Joint Special Operations Forces Preform Free Falls While UH-60 Blackhawk Unit Prepares for Takeoff - B-Roll

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members assigned to joint special operation forces jump out of a C-17 Globemaster aircraft assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, over a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, Alpha Company, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 15, 2023. Joint special operations forces members assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command, Special Operations Command Central and Joint Communications Support Element conducted an administrative non-tactical freefall operation as part of a monthly training requirement. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875671
    VIRIN: 230215-F-CC148-6001
    Filename: DOD_109496557
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    helicopters
    MacDill Air Force Base
    159th Aviation Regiment
    C-17 Globemaster
    62nd Airlift Wing
    parachuters

