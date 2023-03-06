Flintlock The Road So Far

Members from nearly 30 countries complete the academic portion of Flintlock in Accra, Ghana, March 7, 2023. This year’s exercise builds on the success of previous iterations of Flintlock and focuses on the transition from tactical execution to operational planning and multi-domain integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Kasberg)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 17:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875665
|VIRIN:
|230307-F-GZ718-718
|Filename:
|DOD_109496482
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|GH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
