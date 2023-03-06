Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flintlock The Road So Far

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GHANA

    03.07.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Nancy Kasberg  

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Members from nearly 30 countries complete the academic portion of Flintlock in Accra, Ghana, March 7, 2023. This year’s exercise builds on the success of previous iterations of Flintlock and focuses on the transition from tactical execution to operational planning and multi-domain integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Kasberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 17:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875665
    VIRIN: 230307-F-GZ718-718
    Filename: DOD_109496482
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: GH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Flintlock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT