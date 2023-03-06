Sustainment Soldiers rehearse field exercise, live fire event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Melissa Hoaglin, commander of the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, builds a terrain model and describes the purpose of a rehearsal of concept drill on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 2, 2023. The DSTB is preparing for a battalion field training exercise to include a live fire exercise, to combine unit tactics with individual and collective marksmanship, validating their ability to accomplish missions under wartime conditions. Rehearsal of concept drills efficiently prepare units for complex operations, allowing unit members to see each other in time and space and identify friction points.