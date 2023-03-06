U.S. Army Lt. Col. Melissa Hoaglin, commander of the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, builds a terrain model and describes the purpose of a rehearsal of concept drill on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 2, 2023. The DSTB is preparing for a battalion field training exercise to include a live fire exercise, to combine unit tactics with individual and collective marksmanship, validating their ability to accomplish missions under wartime conditions. Rehearsal of concept drills efficiently prepare units for complex operations, allowing unit members to see each other in time and space and identify friction points.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 15:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875661
|VIRIN:
|230308-A-DP764-986
|Filename:
|DOD_109496377
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sustainment Soldiers rehearse field exercise, live fire event, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT