    Sustainment Soldiers rehearse field exercise, live fire event

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Melissa Hoaglin, commander of the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, builds a terrain model and describes the purpose of a rehearsal of concept drill on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 2, 2023. The DSTB is preparing for a battalion field training exercise to include a live fire exercise, to combine unit tactics with individual and collective marksmanship, validating their ability to accomplish missions under wartime conditions. Rehearsal of concept drills efficiently prepare units for complex operations, allowing unit members to see each other in time and space and identify friction points.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 15:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875661
    VIRIN: 230308-A-DP764-986
    Filename: DOD_109496377
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, Sustainment Soldiers rehearse field exercise, live fire event, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    field training exercise
    sustainment
    ROC Drill
    rehearse

