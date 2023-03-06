Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Austin Visits Iraq

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IRAQ

    03.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III speaks to traveling press in Baghdad following a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, March 7, 2023. The secretary’s unannounced visit to Iraq also included a stop in Irbil to meet with the leaders of the Kurdistan Region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 14:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 875660
    Filename: DOD_109496366
    Length: 00:06:20
    Location: IQ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Austin Visits Iraq, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT