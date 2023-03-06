Austin Visits Iraq

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III speaks to traveling press in Baghdad following a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, March 7, 2023. The secretary’s unannounced visit to Iraq also included a stop in Irbil to meet with the leaders of the Kurdistan Region.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 14:44
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|875660
|Filename:
|DOD_109496366
|Length:
|00:06:20
|Location:
|IQ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
