    LTC(P) Ernest Lane Promotion Ceremony

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Video by Christine Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    LTC(P) Ernest Lane Promotion Ceremony at USAMC HQs on March 6, 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 14:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875658
    VIRIN: 230306-A-FK481-244
    Filename: DOD_109496301
    Length: 00:34:05
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LTC(P) Ernest Lane Promotion Ceremony, by Christine Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

