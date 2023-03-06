Personal and Professional Development: How NETPDC's Services Support Sailors Around the Fleet

Sailors around the world may not have heard of the Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC), but they have most likely used some if not many of their services during their careers. Commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, meets virtually with NETC Force Master Chief Matt Harris, NETPDC Commanding Officer, Capt. Willie Brisbane, and NETPDC Command Master Chief Andrew Rockman to highlight the key services provided by NETPDC to Sailors around the globe. From exams written and distributed by the Navy Advancement Center, to the administration of the Navy College Program, NETPDC provides world-class customer service and products for training, enlisted advancement and voluntary education to military activities, service members, and their families.
