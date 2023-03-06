Personal and Professional Development: How NETPDC's Services Support Sailors Around the Fleet

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors around the world may not have heard of the Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC), but they have most likely used some if not many of their services during their careers. Commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, meets virtually with NETC Force Master Chief Matt Harris, NETPDC Commanding Officer, Capt. Willie Brisbane, and NETPDC Command Master Chief Andrew Rockman to highlight the key services provided by NETPDC to Sailors around the globe. From exams written and distributed by the Navy Advancement Center, to the administration of the Navy College Program, NETPDC provides world-class customer service and products for training, enlisted advancement and voluntary education to military activities, service members, and their families.