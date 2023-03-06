Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Personal and Professional Development: How NETPDC's Services Support Sailors Around the Fleet

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center

    Sailors around the world may not have heard of the Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC), but they have most likely used some if not many of their services during their careers. Commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, meets virtually with NETC Force Master Chief Matt Harris, NETPDC Commanding Officer, Capt. Willie Brisbane, and NETPDC Command Master Chief Andrew Rockman to highlight the key services provided by NETPDC to Sailors around the globe. From exams written and distributed by the Navy Advancement Center, to the administration of the Navy College Program, NETPDC provides world-class customer service and products for training, enlisted advancement and voluntary education to military activities, service members, and their families.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 14:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875651
    VIRIN: 230307-N-N0443-1001
    Filename: DOD_109496251
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    NETC
    NETPDC
    The Navy Advancement Center
    The Navy College

