    What We Bring to the Fight, Base Honor Guard

    SC, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Joint Base Charleston Base Honor Guard conduct drills before a funeral service, Wednesday, 15 Feb. 2023. The Base Honor guard are commited to the highest level of professionalism and serve an important role in the cummnity, charged with honoring service members past and present that have served their country by performing ceremonial rights such as flag folding, the 21 gun salute and presentation of the colors. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 13:35
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 875649
    VIRIN: 230220-F-ZD833-780
    Filename: DOD_109496246
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: SC, US

