What We Bring to the Fight, Base Honor Guard

Joint Base Charleston Base Honor Guard conduct drills before a funeral service, Wednesday, 15 Feb. 2023. The Base Honor guard are commited to the highest level of professionalism and serve an important role in the cummnity, charged with honoring service members past and present that have served their country by performing ceremonial rights such as flag folding, the 21 gun salute and presentation of the colors. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris)
What we bring to the fight
