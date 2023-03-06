Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Highlights from VIP Day and International Visitor Day at Eucom's #FocusFalcon23

    GERMANY

    02.24.2023

    Video by Darnell Gardner and Luis Palacios

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Key DoD senior leaders representing EUCOM, DTRA, JPEO, other U.S. components attended Focus Falcon 2023 Technology Demonstration, held in Kaiserslautern, GE. This event provided attendees with a hands-on experience of DTRA and JPEO emerging c-WMD technologies and an opportunity to directly engage with R&D and private developers. CMD Gen. Wanda Williams was on hand to discuss regional Joint Force CBRN requirements. On the last day of the event, Key Defense leaders from the U.K., Germany and Poland attended Focus Falcon 2023 Technology Demonstration, held in Kaiserslautern, GE.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 13:11
    Location: DE

    EUCOM
    rd
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    JPEO
    research and development directorate

