Highlights from VIP Day and International Visitor Day at Eucom's #FocusFalcon23

Key DoD senior leaders representing EUCOM, DTRA, JPEO, other U.S. components attended Focus Falcon 2023 Technology Demonstration, held in Kaiserslautern, GE. This event provided attendees with a hands-on experience of DTRA and JPEO emerging c-WMD technologies and an opportunity to directly engage with R&D and private developers. CMD Gen. Wanda Williams was on hand to discuss regional Joint Force CBRN requirements. On the last day of the event, Key Defense leaders from the U.K., Germany and Poland attended Focus Falcon 2023 Technology Demonstration, held in Kaiserslautern, GE.