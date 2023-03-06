March 2023 No Slack in No Time

In this edition of the 173rd Fighter Wing Quarterly Broadcast, Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy reports on the latest news for the last quarter at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Included is a flyover during an NFL game, award presentations, change of command, and an innovative approach to a vehicle repair.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 13:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|875645
|VIRIN:
|230307-Z-F3914-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109496211
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
