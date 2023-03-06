March 2023 No Slack in No Time

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875645" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this edition of the 173rd Fighter Wing Quarterly Broadcast, Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy reports on the latest news for the last quarter at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Included is a flyover during an NFL game, award presentations, change of command, and an innovative approach to a vehicle repair.