    March 2023 No Slack in No Time

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar, Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy and Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In this edition of the 173rd Fighter Wing Quarterly Broadcast, Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy reports on the latest news for the last quarter at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Included is a flyover during an NFL game, award presentations, change of command, and an innovative approach to a vehicle repair.

    Air National Guard
    Oregon
    173rd Fighter Wing
    No Slack in No Time

