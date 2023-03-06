Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL Digital Transformation

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Video by Bradley Bowman 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Digitally Transformed AFRL optimally utilizes its people, processes, and data to design and execute its portfolio to enable the Department of the Air Force to deliver needed capabilities to the warfighter at the speed of relevance. AFRL employs digital transformation to rapidly develop and deliver transformational strategic capabilities, advance its science and technology portfolio and management processes, enhance the competition for ideas, and sustain an enduring scientific and technological base.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 11:53
    Location: US

    AFRL
    M&S
    Virtual
    Digital Transformation
    AFMC: Digital Capabilities Directorate

