AFRL Digital Transformation

Digitally Transformed AFRL optimally utilizes its people, processes, and data to design and execute its portfolio to enable the Department of the Air Force to deliver needed capabilities to the warfighter at the speed of relevance. AFRL employs digital transformation to rapidly develop and deliver transformational strategic capabilities, advance its science and technology portfolio and management processes, enhance the competition for ideas, and sustain an enduring scientific and technological base.