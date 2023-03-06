Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top DoD Health Experts Discuss Health Program

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hears from Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, assistant secretary of defense for health affairs; Army Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland, Defense Health Agency director, and the surgeon generals from the services on the DOD Health Program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 12:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 875627
    Filename: DOD_109496057
    Length: 01:20:02
    Location: DC, US

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
