Top DoD Health Experts Discuss Health Program

The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hears from Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, assistant secretary of defense for health affairs; Army Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland, Defense Health Agency director, and the surgeon generals from the services on the DOD Health Program.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 12:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|01:20:02
|Location:
|DC, US
