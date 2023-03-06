Welcome to Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence - DA Civilians

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill. Congratulations on your decision to join FCoE’s wonderful organization that trains, educates, and develops Soldiers and Civilians to win in any environment.



You are now part of a high-performing organization based on Values, Fitness, and Resiliency that pursues excellence in the fundamentals. Learn to become a better leader, drive change, and embrace excellence.



Thank you for choosing to be part of our team. Winning Matters! People First! Fires Strong!