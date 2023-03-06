Welcome to the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill. Congratulations on your decision to join FCoE’s wonderful organization that trains, educates, and develops Soldiers and Civilians to win in any environment.
You are now part of a high-performing organization based on Values, Fitness, and Resiliency that pursues excellence in the fundamentals. Learn to become a better leader, drive change, and embrace excellence.
Thank you for choosing to be part of our team. Winning Matters! People First! Fires Strong!
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 11:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875626
|VIRIN:
|230307-D-NR812-094
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109496049
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Welcome to Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence - DA Civilians, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT