    Welcome to Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence - DA Civilians

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Welcome to the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill. Congratulations on your decision to join FCoE’s wonderful organization that trains, educates, and develops Soldiers and Civilians to win in any environment.

    You are now part of a high-performing organization based on Values, Fitness, and Resiliency that pursues excellence in the fundamentals. Learn to become a better leader, drive change, and embrace excellence.

    Thank you for choosing to be part of our team. Winning Matters! People First! Fires Strong!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 11:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875626
    VIRIN: 230307-D-NR812-094
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109496049
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence - DA Civilians, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Welcome
    Fort Sill
    Artillery
    Fires Center of Excellence
    DA Civilian
    Fires Strong

