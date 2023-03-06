Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cobra Warrior 23-1

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.03.2023

    Video by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 494th Fighter Squadron participate in Exercise Cobra Warrior 23-1 March 6, 2023. The Liberty Wing’s participation in this recurring training is intended to bolster our interoperability and build upon NATO’s shared commitment to regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2023
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    RAF Lakenheath
    USAF
    WeAreNato
    CobraWarrior
    StrongerTogether United States Air Force

