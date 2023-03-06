The 494th Fighter Squadron participate in Exercise Cobra Warrior 23-1 March 6, 2023. The Liberty Wing’s participation in this recurring training is intended to bolster our interoperability and build upon NATO’s shared commitment to regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)
|06.03.2023
|03.07.2023 11:48
|B-Roll
|875625
|230306-F-CG720-1001
|DOD_109496027
|00:02:02
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|4
|4
This work, Exercise Cobra Warrior 23-1, by Amn Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
