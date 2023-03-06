Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DCMA promotes employment possibilities to military spouses

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    To align with a Department of Defense military spouse support initiative, Defense Contract Management Agency rededicated its efforts to hire military spouses. The agency’s warfighter-support mission, global presence and organizational flexibility make it a perfect fit for military spouse employment, and military spouses provide professional acumen, a team-first mindset and unique warfighter-support insight.

    Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett, DCMA’s director, shared his thoughts on the initiative to highlight the benefits for military spouses and his agency's team of trusted professionals, who deliver value to America’s warfighters throughout the acquisition lifecycle.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 12:15
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 875623
    VIRIN: 230307-D-WN814-804
    Filename: DOD_109495909
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCMA promotes employment possibilities to military spouses, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DCMA promotes employment possibilities to military spouses

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Military Spouse
    DCMA
    Hiring Authorities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT