To align with a Department of Defense military spouse support initiative, Defense Contract Management Agency rededicated its efforts to hire military spouses. The agency’s warfighter-support mission, global presence and organizational flexibility make it a perfect fit for military spouse employment, and military spouses provide professional acumen, a team-first mindset and unique warfighter-support insight.
Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett, DCMA’s director, shared his thoughts on the initiative to highlight the benefits for military spouses and his agency's team of trusted professionals, who deliver value to America’s warfighters throughout the acquisition lifecycle.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 12:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|875623
|VIRIN:
|230307-D-WN814-804
|Filename:
|DOD_109495909
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DCMA promotes employment possibilities to military spouses, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DCMA promotes employment possibilities to military spouses
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT