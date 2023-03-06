Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Severe weather safety for Fort Sill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Tornado season is from April until June, but severe weather to include tornadoes, straight-line winds, hail, and flooding can happen any time of the year. Here are some tips to keep you safe while living and working on Fort Sill.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 10:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875616
    VIRIN: 230306-A-GO806-059
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_109495866
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Severe weather safety for Fort Sill, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tornado
    Fort Sill
    severe weather
    weeklyvideos
    weather aware
    storm season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT