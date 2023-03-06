Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold Commemorates International Women’s Day

    THAILAND

    03.01.2023

    Video by Sgt. Alexandria Nowell 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Female service members from various nations commemorate International Women's Day on March 8 during Exercise Cobra Gold 23 in the Kingdom of Thailand. On International Women’s Day, we are proud to join the global community in celebrating the achievements and contributions of women and girls from around the world. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Alexandria Nowell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 10:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875615
    VIRIN: 230307-M-RJ196-1001
    Filename: DOD_109495865
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: TH

    TAGS

    allies
    Cobra Gold
    partners
    Thailand
    CG23

