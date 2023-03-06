Cobra Gold Commemorates International Women’s Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Female service members from various nations commemorate International Women's Day on March 8 during Exercise Cobra Gold 23 in the Kingdom of Thailand. On International Women’s Day, we are proud to join the global community in celebrating the achievements and contributions of women and girls from around the world. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Alexandria Nowell)