    74th Engineer Dive Detachment Hosts Underwater Demolition Training

    NC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Casey Brumbach 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    The 74th Engineer Dive Detachment Hosts Underwater Demolition Training. Underwater demolitions are used to clear obstructions in ports and waterways and set explosive clearing charges for underwater mining operations.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 10:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875614
    VIRIN: 230301-A-OY138-013
    Filename: DOD_109495848
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 74th Engineer Dive Detachment Hosts Underwater Demolition Training, by SPC Casey Brumbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diver
    20th Engineer
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Innovation
    74th Dive Detachment

