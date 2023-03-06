Air Combat Command's March Bridge Chat is the Art of Negotiation. Negotiation is the process by which we work with others to find a solution. It relies as much on personality and soft skills as it does on quantitative analysis and valuation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
This work, Moody Bridge Chat: Art of Negotiation, by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
