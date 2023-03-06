Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody Bridge Chat: Art of Negotiation

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Air Combat Command's March Bridge Chat is the Art of Negotiation. Negotiation is the process by which we work with others to find a solution. It relies as much on personality and soft skills as it does on quantitative analysis and valuation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 10:11
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 875613
    VIRIN: 221114-F-GO302-1001
    Filename: DOD_109495826
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Leadership
    Resilience
    Bridge Chat
    Moody Bridge Chat
    Art of Negotiation

